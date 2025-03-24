Emerald Advisers LLC Has $669,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NU by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in NU by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Shares of NU opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

