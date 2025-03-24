Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $153.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.64.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of -540.70 and a beta of 1.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $1,707,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,779,020.89. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,766 shares of company stock worth $73,779,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

