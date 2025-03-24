Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.64, but opened at $51.08. Embraer shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 209,290 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Embraer Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

