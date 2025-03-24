Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,653,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,590,000 after acquiring an additional 932,309 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,040,000 after acquiring an additional 805,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,544,000 after acquiring an additional 705,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $839.44 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $835.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $838.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

