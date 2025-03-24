Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – March 23rd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Carter’s, GameStop, Post, and Regal Rexnord are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily conduct their sales and business operations over the internet, encompassing online retail, marketplaces, and related digital services. These stocks can also extend to firms that provide the technology and logistics infrastructure supporting digital transactions and are often influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and broader online market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,766,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,960,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $688.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,950,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $971.57. The company had a trading volume of 384,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,038.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,076.14. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. 7,530,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,316. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carter’s has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $86.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 6,829,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,453,692. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.81 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Post stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.44. 1,030,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Post has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average is $112.84.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. 826,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $113.73 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average is $156.57.

