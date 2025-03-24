Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Redburn Atlantic

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $295.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $250.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average is $250.06. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,911.80. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.51 per share, for a total transaction of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,059.17. This represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ecolab by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

