Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.13.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- McDonald’s Value Proposition: Outshining DPZ and PEP
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Rising E-Commerce Sales May Spark a Stock Breakout—What to Buy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chinese Fintech FinVolution: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.