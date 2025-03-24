Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

