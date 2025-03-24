Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Dover worth $142,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $179.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.62. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $168.20 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.