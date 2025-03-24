DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash worth $51,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $190.62 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 706.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.01.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $18,454,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,525. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 363,730 shares of company stock valued at $63,922,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

