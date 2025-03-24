Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BEVFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $325.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.32. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.