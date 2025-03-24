Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 1,485,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,821,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 29.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 626.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 248,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $316,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

