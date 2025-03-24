Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 8.9% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $70,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,088,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% in the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 978,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,097,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,032,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 566,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 516,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.28 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

