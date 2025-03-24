Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Cut by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.50 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.