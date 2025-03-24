Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,054.86. This trade represents a 68.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

