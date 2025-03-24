Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Loop Capital cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.63.

NYSE:NSC opened at $231.84 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

