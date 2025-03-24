Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $71.12 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

