Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Trading Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.62 and last traded at $121.05. Approximately 26,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 505,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.
Diginex Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64.
Diginex Company Profile
DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.
