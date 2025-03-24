Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $46.89 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

