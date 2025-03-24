Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Trading Up 13.7% – Still a Buy?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) was up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $33.73. Approximately 2,285,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,954,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Up 14.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $14.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,482.35%.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

