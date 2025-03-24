Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 23rd

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Citigroup, Cadence Design Systems, ATI, and RTX are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to shares in companies that manufacture goods and provide services directly related to national security and military operations. These stocks often include businesses involved in producing weapons, vehicles, technology, and other defense equipment, and their performance is closely tied to government defense spending and geopolitical conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $5.49 on Friday, hitting $178.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,776,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,008. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $26.48 on Friday, hitting $440.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,739. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.87. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $203.99. 7,960,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 1 year low of $133.99 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $71.93. 21,720,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,298,404. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $262.42. 5,699,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,735. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

ATI (ATI)

ATI Inc. produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $51.94. 25,958,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,519. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. ATI has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $132.35. 9,544,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,375. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $135.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

