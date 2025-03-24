Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3,087.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2,323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $3,699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,956,759.33. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,986,009.75. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,412 shares of company stock valued at $79,144,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.95, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

