D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Up 8% – Here’s Why

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 2,278,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 879,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEPS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $848.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $18,786,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,533,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $8,321,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 9,161.3% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,499,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,483,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

