D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Up 8% – Here’s Why

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 2,278,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 879,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEPS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HEPS
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Tekne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $18,786,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,533,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $8,321,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 9,161.3% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,499,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,483,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.