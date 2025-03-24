Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $325.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.43 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.83.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,858.67. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total value of $924,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,953.12. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

