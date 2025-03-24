Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after buying an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after buying an additional 829,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after buying an additional 767,609 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $116.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

