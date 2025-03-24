Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

