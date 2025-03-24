Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 300 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.81.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $427.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.46. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.