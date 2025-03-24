Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

