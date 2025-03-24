Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 401,943 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 752,771 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

