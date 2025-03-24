Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after acquiring an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,021,000 after buying an additional 129,836 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $13,327,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,492,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,036,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

