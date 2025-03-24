CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $26,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $362.24 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.29, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total transaction of $1,041,140.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,242.29. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,858 shares of company stock valued at $21,288,706. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

