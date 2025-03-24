Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 419,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 709,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cosan by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
