CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $1.76 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (BATS:DSEP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (BATS:DSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned about 0.91% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 2.9 %

DSEP stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $252.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (DSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

