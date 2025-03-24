CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

