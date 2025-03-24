Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,659 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $116.09 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

