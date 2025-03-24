Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 330,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 57,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

About Cordoba Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.