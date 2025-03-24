COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,139,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.96.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.19%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

