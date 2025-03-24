Contrasting AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AG Mortgage Investment Trust
|20.19%
|9.70%
|0.46%
|Transcontinental Realty Investors
|6.55%
|0.38%
|0.30%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AG Mortgage Investment Trust
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Transcontinental Realty Investors
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.28%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AG Mortgage Investment Trust
|$75.32 million
|3.02
|$53.78 million
|$1.23
|6.23
|Transcontinental Realty Investors
|$44.76 million
|5.40
|$5.94 million
|$0.68
|41.11
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.