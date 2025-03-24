Contrasting AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Volatility & Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 20.19% 9.70% 0.46% Transcontinental Realty Investors 6.55% 0.38% 0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.28%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $75.32 million 3.02 $53.78 million $1.23 6.23 Transcontinental Realty Investors $44.76 million 5.40 $5.94 million $0.68 41.11

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.