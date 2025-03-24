Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) Releases Earnings Results

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 284.53% and a negative net margin of 546.78%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:YYAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 143,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,133. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

