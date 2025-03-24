Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 17,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $65,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,169 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 870,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPTL opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

