Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 137.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,868 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.43% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $28,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,496 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,866,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $106.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

