Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,504,000 after purchasing an additional 392,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $132.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

