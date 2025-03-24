Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VONG opened at $95.31 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.