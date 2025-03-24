Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 67,147 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average of $216.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

