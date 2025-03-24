Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 106.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,624,000 after buying an additional 3,133,200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $65,932,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,945 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $46,990,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,631 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

