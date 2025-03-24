Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Position Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $161.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $190.11.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

