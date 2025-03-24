Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,458 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,156,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150,474 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $5,001,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

