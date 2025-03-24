Community Bank N.A. Has $514,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after buying an additional 679,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after buying an additional 670,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

