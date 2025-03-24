Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 494 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,561,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after buying an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,916,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,357,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,042,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $3,577,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $233.97 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.