Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,885 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,483,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after buying an additional 894,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,051,000 after buying an additional 839,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFG opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

