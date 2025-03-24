Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 125 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EME stock opened at $395.11 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.82.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

